TEHRAN: A large number of Iranians and Kashmiris including students held a forceful demonstration outside the Indian Embassy in Tehran to denounce Indian designs against occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

India’s recent decision to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to occupied Kashmir was vociferously opposed in the protest.

The protesters expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. They also drew attention of the world community towards grave situation of the occupied territory.

The protesters were holding banners and placards with slogans “Stop killings in Kashmir, “Kashmir bleeds – World sleeps”, “Dear world Kashmir is bleeding”, “Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris – Only people of Kashmir have the right to decide their future”.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have imposed section 144 in Kargil district of Ladakh region after forceful demonstrations against the abrogation of the Article 370 of Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The repeal of Article 370 triggered shutdown and protests in Muslim majority Kargil, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A joint meeting of all religious and political parties of Kargil district held in Kargil unanimously condemning the Indian move said that the decision was made without ascertaining the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The authorities imposed restrictions under section 144 in the district to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the Indian government’s decision that resulted in the ending of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, All Parties Action Committee (APAC) Kargil, an amalgam of all political and religious organizations of the district, in a memorandum to the Indian President demanded the restoration of the Article 370.

The memorandum said these draconian and conspiratorial decisions regarding occupied Kashmir will not solve the Kashmir dispute but will worsen the situation.

