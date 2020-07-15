Iraq ambassador calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq and also offered all possible assistance in the development and security-related fields.

The Iraqi ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

In July 2019, Acting Secretary Defence of Iraq Ali Muhammad Salim Al Araji called upon the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in General Headquarters (GHQ).

Matters pertaining to strengthening and increasing bilateral ties between the two countries along with those of mutual interests were underscored during the meeting, told the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) department of the Armed Forces.

Security situation of the region and global instability was also discussed.

The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion expressed deep importance Pakistan felt for Iraq and also stressed upon the special impetus the country puts on the relation between the countries.

The COAS expressed willingness to help Iraq in its efforts towards infrastructure development and rebuilding initiatives.

