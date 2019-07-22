ISLAMABAD: Leader of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sheikh Dr Hamam Hamoudi has said that Iraq strongly supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute and it should be resolved according to aspirations of Kashmiri people in the light of UN Security Council resolutions.

He expressed these views during his separate meetings with Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee Foreign Affairs Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana and Leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad on Monday.

Radio Pakistan reported that Dr Hamam Hamoudi said the international community should influence India to stop atrocities in held Kashmir and ensure the provision of the right to self-determination as promised by the world body.

He said Kashmir and Palestine are the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations and the global forum should play its due role in their resolution.

The Iraqi leader strongly condemned the use of pellet guns against unarmed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan should highlight these atrocities and human rights violation of Indian Forces at every international forum.

Leader of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq said peace in the region is very imperative for development, prosperity and stability. “Pakistan and India should hold dialogue to resolve these issues.”

He said Iraq also appreciates Pakistan’s full support on the Palestine issue. Hamoudi said that Iraq wants to benefit from the huge experience of Pakistan in counter-terrorism, and added that both counties can cooperate in tourism as a large number of Pakistani visits Iraq for Ziara in Najaf and Kabala.

In his views, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said that Pakistan welcomes the Iraqi support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan is highlighting the core issue on international forums with proofs of human rights violations.

The Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir said that the relations between Pakistan and Iraq are being strengthened.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee Foreign Affairs Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana said that Pakistan welcomes the Iraqi suggestion in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and it will take every possible step in regard.

