Is Irfan Junejo calling it quits from his vlogging career?

It seems like Irfan Junejo is calling it quits from his career as a full-time vlogger. He recently opened up about how he doesn’t like vlogging anymore.

In a video titled ‘I quit,’ Junejo shared that he won’t be consistent with posting videos anymore but would rather do it on his terms and on his own time. However, he will not delete his YouTube channel or stop posting material.

He started the video by saying: “Mein ab kisi bhi event pey nahi jata, mein kisi award ceremony pey nahi jata ,mujhe kisi bhi podcast kee invitation ati hai mein nahi jata, mein ney Twitter chordia hai, aur mein ney camera use karna bohat kam kardia hai ( I don’t go to any events anymore, I don’t answer any podcast requests and I have don’t use a camera as often.”

Junejo began making vlogs because he liked watching them and he never thought he would be able to fulfill all his “wildest dreams” through this medium⁠—”from meeting Ronaldhinio to purchasing my dream bike.”

In the age of the internet, it is easy to become famous but difficult to get recognition, he said. The vlogger shared that when a stranger you meet tells you that he watches your videos and you’re his ‘inspiration,’ it’s the best feeling ever.

The content creator opened up about his troubles with self-esteem and anxiety and went onto say: “I have no confidence left in me to make anything that I really want to make and I’m too scared to say anything that I really mean.”

“A person who used to be full of life and optimism has become vanilla now. That too is because of Vlogging.”

He said that since he crossed the 500k subscriber mark on his Youtube channel, he has been looking for reasons for his ‘existential crisis’.

“I wanted a concrete answer. Why would anyone quit when they are considered the best in the business when it comes to vlogging”, he said.

The YouTuber said he found the answer through 19th century french painter, Van Gogh’s letter to his brother in which he questions the importance of success and recognition for an artist, after his first painting was sold.

He went onto say that he doesn’t like making vlogs anymore but he assured his fans that he will continue making videos, sometimes even vlogs if he feels like it.

Junejo concluded the video by thanking his fans and said “Vlogs are no longer the focus of my life. I will make whatever I want to make and I will make it whenever I want to make.”

