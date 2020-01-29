Irina Shayk opens up about her breakup with Bradley Cooper

Model Irina Shayk opened up about her personal life in a recent interview with British Vogue.

For the magazine’s March issue, she for the first time got candid about her split with Hollywood actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper whom she was with for four years. When they started dating in mid-2015, their relationship took Hollywood by storm.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” Shayk said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she added. “Life without B is new ground.”

Irina Shayk earlier dated football icon Cristiano Ronaldo for five years.

The couple are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, born in March 2017.

The internationally acclaimed model also spoke about the challenges of being a single mother.

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” Irina Shayk said. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.'”

Comments

comments