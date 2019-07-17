Irish nun awarded prestigious medal over lifetime of teaching in Pakistan

LONDON: An Irish nun was awarded a prestigious medal in recognition of her commitment and dedication to promoting education and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

Sister Berchmans was conferred upon Benedict Medal by St. Mary’s University London at a ceremony in the Westminster Cathedral.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London Mohammad Nafees Zakaria attended the ceremony.

Sister Berchmans taught for about 65 years at Convents of Jesus and Mary at Lahore, Murree, and Karachi.

Several prominent Pakistanis and political leaders remained her students. As a token of respect, many of her old students from Karachi arrived to attend today’s award ceremony.

In recognition of her invaluable services in education, the Government of Pakistan awarded Sister Berchmans the prestigious civil award Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam in 2012 when she was the principal of the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Karachi.

Now, in recognition of her services, St Mary’s University awarded her Benedict Medal. The medal was presented to her by the Cardinal Vincent Nichols during St Mary’s Summer Graduation Ceremony.

Zakaria, felicitating Sister Berchmans on receiving the award, said it is a well-deserved award for the invaluable services she rendered over a lifetime.

On behalf of the president, the prime minister and people of Pakistan, he also expressed deep gratitude to Sister Berchmans for her commitment and dedication to educating Pakistani children.

Zakaria commended her commitment and dedication to the promotion of education and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

He presented Sister Berchmans a traditional Pakistani handmade Pashmina shawl and a coffee table book entitled: ‘Churches of Pakistan’ which she liked very much.

