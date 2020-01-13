Hollywood actor and producer Robert Downey Jr. has hinted that Iron Man might return to Marvel Cinematic Universe one day.

Although he is doing fine without it, but he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of its return.

He was last seen as Iron Man in the popular superhero film Avengers: Endgame. Although his character Tony Stark died in the film, Downey Jr. doesn’t seem ready to close the door on a potential return.

Marvel Studios has delved into alternate universes previously and hence audiences think characters once dead could. Even, president Kevin Feige is banking on this “multiverse,” suggesting that it’s “the key to the MCU’s future.”

Vision, who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War but is also returning in WandaVision.

About the possibility of reprising Iron Man’s role, Downey Jr. told Extra “Yeah anything could happen, I’m really enjoying — Downey Jr.’s wife Susan Downey interjects “oh my God, what a headline that little comment is going to be.”

The actor chuckles then continues, “as far as I’m concerned I’ve hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now where they’re trying a bunch of other stuff. I’m excited for them to see how all of that goes. It’s hard to project but we got a lot of other stuff we want to do.”

He made $435 million as a member of the MCU.

