Irregularities reported in Punjab Excise and Taxation department

LAHORE: Taking notice of the irregularities in the Punjab Excise and Taxation department, Director General Excise and Taxation Saliha Saeed has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

According to a copy of notification available with ARY News, irregularities were reported in promotions of inspectors, constables and clerks of the Excise and Taxation department.

DG Excise Saliha Saeed has appointed Excise Director Muhammad Asif as an inquiry officer into the matter, who has sought a record of 33 employees of the department.

Sources privy to the development said in the last tenure of the PML-N government, officers of the department after reportedly taking bribes promoted several inspectors and constables of the department against the rules and regulations.

Moreover, several complaints have been filed at the Citizen’s Portal about the out of turn promotions in the department.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar had said that the government of Punjab is resolute for ending corruption in the province.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad CM Buzdar had announced the launch of ‘Report Corruption Application’.

