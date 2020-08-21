Irrigation dept urges authorities to take rain emergency steps

ISLAMABAD: In view of the forecast of more rains in Sindh and Balochistan, the irrigation department on Friday asked the concerned authorities to take emergency measures to cope with heavy downpours, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the irrigation department wrote letters to chief engineers of Guddu Barrage, Kotri Barrage , Sukkur Barrage and SIDA Hyderabad, urging them to take preventive measures and monitor the situation to avoided any untoward situation.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Sindh and Balochistan from August 22 to 25, read the letter. The department asked the authorities to remove waste from drainage channels and canals ahead of heavy downpours

Read More: Parts of Karachi, other areas receive rainfall, two die in Thar thunderbolt

Earlier today, rain had lashed different parts of the port city, while thunderbolt claimed two lives in Thar region.

Rainfall had also reported at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bin Qasim, Malir, Shah Latif Town, F.B. Area and Dhabeji, according to reports.

Moreover, rainfall had also been reported in various parts of Tharparkar district. Two separate incidents of lightening strike in the desert region had claimed lives of two people including a little girl. Heavy rainfall also reported in Makli in Thatta district.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted that the low pressure over west Rajasthan in India had its trough extending up to eastern Sindh.

Comments

comments