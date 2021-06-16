IRSA decides to appoint independent observes at barrages, headworks: sources    

LAHORE: The longstanding water dispute between Sindh and Punjab has been resolved on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing Indus River System Authority (IRSA) sources.

According to sources, Sindh and Punjab, have agreed to resolve the water dispute through mutual understanding.

In a bid to remove Sindh’s reservations over water share, IRSA has decided to appoint independent observers instead of WAPDA’s officials at the barrages and headworks.

Officials from both provinces, in collaboration with the impartial observers, will prepare a water discharge table within three days to dispel the impression of misreporting.

Earlier on June 14, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had blamed the federal government for depriving the Sindh province of its due funds under last year’s budget and water resources.

Speaking during a presser along with provincial ministers, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the province was promised Rs742 billion under the budgetary allocation last year, however, the amount was later revised to Rs680 billion.

“Sindh had to get a share of 8.292 million acre-feet of water, however, we only received 5.385 million acre-feet of it,” Murad Ali Shah had said adding that he was not blaming Punjab for water theft rather the blame is on those responsible for water distribution.

