IRSA further increases water supply to Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday further increased the water share of the Sindh and Punjab provinces after water inflow in the rivers has jumped to 289,500 cusecs due to shooting up mercury at Skardu, ARY News reported.

The water regulator met here on Saturday to review the overall water situation and increased the water supply to Sindh and Punjab on the basis of improved river flows.

The spokesperson of IRSA in a statement said 19,500 cusecs water inflow increase was recorded today as compared to yesterday. He said the water levels in both Tarbela and Mangla dams jumped to three and two feet respectively.

The spokesman said 111,000 feet increase was recorded in water storage capacity.

Owing to the healthy inflow, the water share of Sindh and Punjab has further been increased, he added.

He said the share of Sindh has increased to 120,000 cusecs while Punjab is drawing 107,000 cusecs water.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had earlier issued instructions for posting water inspectors at nine barrages and water headworks.

Chairman IRSA, Rao Irshad Ali, has dispatched a letter to the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for an immediate posting of inspectors at the water works along the course of the river.

IRSA has called for water inspectors’ appointment at Taunsa, Rasul, Maralla, Trimmu, Punjnad headworks and the Chashma Barrage in Punjab.

