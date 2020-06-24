Is this a dishwashing sponge? the reality will shock you

A creative grandmother, Alice Munro, from Tasmania has impressed thousands of home bakers after creating optical-illusion ‘sponge’ cakes that look just like a household cleaning item.

A grandmother-of-10 carefully constructed a vanilla cake to make it look identical to dishwashing sponges.

Explaining about the recipe, the 52-year-old said she used a $4 cake mix, buttercream and green, yellow and black food colourings to replicate the household cleaning item

“I like to make look-a-like [object] cakes and I love trying different thing,” she told foreign media outlet and added that she got the idea in a Facebbok group and decided to go for it after watching few “dishwashing sponge cake” tutorials.

“I got the idea in a Facebook group so I googled ‘dishwashing sponge cake’, watched a few tutorials and decided I’d give it a go,” added Ms Munro.

The mother-of-three said she even surprised herself after she managed to match the same shades of green and yellow to the actual kitchen sponge.

“It wasn’t complicated at all. I just used a vanilla sponge cake mix, and poured it into two cake tins – coloured one yellow and the other green. I added yellow colouring to the buttercream so I could use to stick the sponges together.”

Ms Munro said she mixed about one third of the batter with yellow colouring and the rest with green.

Once the cake was baked in the oven, she trimmed the sponges into the size of a real dishing washing sponge. To assemble the sponges, she used buttercream to glue the pieces together.

After sharing her spectacular creation in a Facebook group, Ms Munro said many people didn’t believe her it was actually cake, while others were amazed with her realistic-looking dessert.

Ms Munro credits Google for teaching her how to get creative in the kitchen.

In February 2019, Ms Munro wowed thousands of people after sharing a seemingly innocent snap of a ‘KFC meal’ (pictured) on social media. It was actually a carefully constructed cake – only the chip box, Pepsi label and sauce packets are real.

She said the impressive creation took her five to six hours to make to ensure it looked like the real deal.

Comments

comments