IsDB provided $12.43bn to Pakistan through development projects: Dr Bandar

ISLAMABAD: President Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Bandar Hajjar Sunday said the Bank has provided a total financing of $12.43 billion to Pakistan through development projects in past years.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is the third largest beneficiary of IDB financing in different developmental sectors.

He highlighted that the Bank is financing Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Project, Jamshoro Power Station, CASA 1000 project for improving energy needs of the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of road to Naya Pakistan would pave way for the economic prosperity of the country.

Earlier on May 3, a delegation of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), headed by its President Dr Bandar M H Hajjar had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and appreciated the government for pursuing people centric growth policies.

Read more: Islamic Development Bank assures financing for Jamshoro Coal Power Plant

Talking to PM Imran Khan, Dr Bandar had offered support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government’s flagship “Ehsas” program.

On the occasion, PM Imran appreciated the Islamic Development Bank’s long standing engagement with Pakistan and its support towards capacity building, polio eradication and economic growth.

The prime minister underscored the importance of IsDB for member countries and Muslim communities worldwide.

