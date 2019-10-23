Hearing of Dar assets’ reference adjourned till November 6

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of assets beyond income reference against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing of the reference where nominated persons Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza, Naeem Mahmood have appeared.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer Qazi Misbah did not appear in the hearing due to ailment who will have to continue cross-examination of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Nadir Abbas’.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till November 6.

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

