LAHORE: Punjab government has started preparations to vacate the former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence following the court’s orders which barred the authorities to convert it into a Panahgah [shelter home], ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In view of the stay order released by the Lahore High Court (LHC), the provincial government removed Panahgah [shelter home] board from Dar’s residence, whereas, a crane and container arrived at the site to shift assets to a park in front of the house.

According to officials, Panahgah will be shifted to the park at earliest.

Read: Punjab govt converts Ishaq Dar’s house into shelter home

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the lawyers of the ex-finance minister contacted the provincial authorities where they demanded to immediate vacate Dar’s residence to comply with the LHC’s stay order.

Lawyers told media that copies of the LHC’s verdict were sent to secretary social welfare and Advocate General office. Rana Mashood said the administration has promised to close Panahgah till Tuesday evening. He added that they will hold a protest if the administration makes any delay in shutting the shelter home.

Read: IHC restrains auction of Ishaq Dar’s house in Lahore

On February 10, the Lahore High Court had issued a restraining order on a petition against the Punjab government’s decision to convert a house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home, ARY News reported.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan while hearing a petition filed by Mrs. Tabassum Dar against the government’s decision restrained the government in a stay order.

The high court also summoned the government’s reply over the matter within 10 days.

The provincial government had decided to convert former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s house in a shelter home to accommodate at least 50 homeless people.

