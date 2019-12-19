Dar’s wife challenges auction decision of Gulberg home in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s wife has challenged decision of the auction of their house in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Tabassum Ishaq Dar filed petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of the accountability court.

An accountability court in Islamabad had ordered auction of Dar’s house in Gulberg Lahore in its decision on November 07.

The petitioner said that the house in Gulberg III is her property, which was gifted by Ishaq Dar to her on February 14, 1989.

“The accountability court has issued order without inquiring about my claim over the house,” petitioner said.

The petitioner pleaded to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to declare the decision of the accountability court as null and void.

Ishaq Dar wife (Tabassum Dar) also requested the court to issue orders to cancel seizure of the said property.

Earlier, the accountability court had turned down the plea against the auctioning of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s property in Gulberg Lahore.

Accountability court in its decision said that the petitioner failed to substantiate her claim that Mr Dar had gifted the house to her.

Following the filing of a reference against the former finance minister in the accountability court last year, the National Accountability Bureau had seized all of Dar’s movable and immovable assets, including a house in Gulberg III, Lahore.

