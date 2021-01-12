KARACHI: Former international hockey team player Islahuddin Siddique has been released after he was reportedly abducted early on Tuesday while going to attend a funeral, ARY News reported.

I was going to attend the funeral of a friend’s mother in Gulistan-e-Johar when the three of them captured me, said Siddique while speaking with ARY News after his release.

He said that when he stepped outside of his car outside a masjid where he was going to attend a funeral, three suspects cornered him and forced him back into the backseat of his car.

At least two of them brandished weapons and they searched me, the hockey player claimed.

He said they stripped off his phone, Rs15,000 in cash, and his wallet and drove him across Karachi roads for more than an hour before they finally dumped him near Safoora Chowrangi area of District East.

They pushed me out of my car in some deserted area near Safoora Chowrangi and escaped with it, he said.

Islahuddin said he approached the police soon after the incident and that the officials visited with him the area where he was cornered.

