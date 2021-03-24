COVID-19: Islamabad admin bans indoor dining in hotels, restaurants

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the capital administration on Wednesday imposed a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and hotels, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad administration, the restaurants and hotels will, however, be allowed to serve food and takeaway in open areas till 10 pm.

Indoor and outdoor dining in hotels and restaurants will banned on weekends, read the notification. The new restrictions will remain in effect till 11th of April.

Amusement parks in the capital will remain closed and ban on sports and other programs will continue. All the markets and shopping malls will remain shut on Friday and Saturday, read the notification.

Earlier on March 19, the daily positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Islamabad had reached 8.5 per cent on Friday, the highest in the current year.

According to Islamabad District Health Officer Dr. Zaeem Zia, the coronavirus positivity rate in the capital had risen to 8.5 per cent.

During the past 24 hours, 620 COVID-19 cases had been reported, surging the overall number of cases in Islamabad to 50,096. Five more people had lost their lives while battling the deadly pandemic during the said period.

