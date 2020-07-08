Islamabad administration lifts lockdown from three sub-sectors

ISLAMABAD: Smart lockdown strategy yielding positive results in Islamabad bringing the tally of novel coronavirus cases down by 90 percent in the capital city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Islamabad administration in a notification today announced end of smart lockdown in three areas of the federal capital.

The authorities have de-sealed Sector G-VI-I, G-VI-II and G-VII-II today after positive impact of the lockdown.

“These areas are being de-sealed after decline in number of cases,” Deputy Commissioner of the capital Hamza Shafqaat said.

Strict implementation of SOPs by the administration have yielded positive results in tackling COVID-19 cases in the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad administration in end days of June de-sealed two sub-sectors of Sector G-9 and Karachi Company commercial area, which had been sealed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

As per a notification issued by the Islamabad administration late on Saturday, the sub-sectors including G-9/2 and G-9/3 and Karachi Company will be unsealed on June 28.

Smart lockdown is being lifted from the localities after a detailed survey, ground surveillance, and testing of suspected patients, a notification read.

However, the de-sealed areas will remain under strict supervision and section 144 would remain enforced there, it added.

Comments

comments