ISLAMABAD: A group of beggars broke into the New Islamabad International Airport on Thursday, raising serious questions about security, ARY News reported.

As per details, the beggars mostly women entered the airport by getting a lift in a car and scattered all around the airport.

According to the driver of a car, the beggars had asked for a lift to the airport. The citizen made a video of the beggars getting out of the car.

In the video making round on social media, women beggars can be seen disturbing the passengers.

The entry of beggars into the Islamabad airport has raised questions about security. The airport manager in a statement said that beggars were arrested several times and handed over to the police.

