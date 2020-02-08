Flight carrying 108 passengers from China lands at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Another flight from China on Saturday landed at the Islamabad International airport, carrying as many as 108 passengers, ARY News reported.

The flight No Z-6007 landed at the Islamabad airport from Ürümqi, China.

Among 108 passengers, 82 were Pakistanis and 24 others were Chinese and Britain nationals.

The passengers were allowed to leave the airport premises after going through scanning process amid coronavirus threat.

Earlier this week, the first flight from China had landed at the Islamabad International airport, carrying as many as 61 Pakistanis stranded in Ürümqi, China due to coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak: CAA suspends direct flight operations between Pakistan, China

It may be noted that Pakistan resumed its flight operations to China after a short halt due to coronavirus threat.

On Friday, Pakistan had halted flights to and from China as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organisation (WHO) called it a global health emergency.

Earlier, in a Tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan had acquired coronavirus testing kits.

“Alhamdolilah, as of today we have now capability of diagnosing #Coronarivus in Pakistan,” he said, applauding the National Institute of Health (NIH) leadership and team for their “hard work in securing the reagent for diagnosing.”

