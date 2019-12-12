Passenger dies of heart attack at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger, who landed from Damam at the Islamabad International airport on Thursday lost his life due to heart attack at the immigration counter, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said, the passenger identified as Muhammad Farooq, who reached Islamabad International airport from Damam via Pakistan International Airline’s flight No. PK-246, breath his last.

Muhammad Farooq was rushed to medical facility after he felt down due to heart attack at the immigration counter of the FIA, but he could not survive, sources added.

The deceased is said to be resident of Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on December 2, at least three passengers including women suffered a heart attack in Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight.

As the passengers complained of chest pain, the pilot contacted the control tower at Karachi airport and sought to make an emergency landing which was allowed by the air traffic controller.

One of them, identified as Mahala, died on the spot while the others were shifted to a hospital by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

