Islamabad among the safest cities in the world, beats London, Paris

Islamabad has been ranked among the world’s safest cities after a significant drop in its crime rate, according to a survey carried out by Numbeo.

The capital city climbed 30 spots to 302 from previous ranking of 232 in the list of 374 cities and stands at the crime index of 28.63, registering a four per cent drop in its crime rate.

The Numbeo is a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates, quality of health care, among other statistics.

Islamabad beat cities like London which stands at 107 with a crime index of 47.63, Paris at 111 with a crime index of 48.16, Berlin at 201 with a crime index of 59.03, Moscow at 206 with a crime index of 59.61, and Shanghai at 242 with a crime index of 63.69.

Abu Dhabi has been ranked the world’s safest city which has the lowest crime index of 11.33, according to the survey.

It was named the city with the highest safety index of 88.67.

Abu Dhabi grabbed the number one spot while Sharjah ranked fifth safest and Dubai was ranked as the seventh safest city in the world with its safety index at 82.95.

Joining Abu Dhabi in the top ten are Taipei, Quebec, Zurich, Dubai, Munich, Eskisehir, and Bern.

