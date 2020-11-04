Planning minister directs health department to upgrade ICT health facilities

ISLAMABAD: Federal planning and development minister Asad Umar chaired on Wednesday a high-level huddle on health deliberating over projects on the anvil and the impediments, ARY News reported.

The session was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan, among other relevant department officials, discussing up-gradation in Islamabad health centers and completion of pending health projects.

Umar-led huddle was briefed on the progress of Islamabad hospital comprising 200 beds in the G-13 area, besides, the decision to begin construction of Polyclinic extension in the Capital Territory.

The federal minister instructed the department to bring to use all the resources at disposal for improvement in the health sector.

READ: PM Imran directs to ensure provision of health cards across Punjab

Furthermore, the session was briefed on the Golra Basic Health Unit (BHU) whose construction, according to department officials, is set to begin shortly.

The department officials further noted up-gradation works in all the health units across Islamabad is underway.

Separately, earlier last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to ensure the phase-wise provision of health cards across Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting on the distribution of health cards in Punjab, PM Imran Khan said that the provision of quality health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the government.

“Provision of basic health facility to the masses was the characteristic of a civilized society,” he said, adding that it depicted the true face of good governance.

