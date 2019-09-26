Islamabad, Beijing have same stance on regional, world issues: President Alvi    

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan and China have same stance on regional and international issues, including India’s hegemonic designs.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China in Islamabad, Dr. Alvi said that Pakistan and China think alike and support each other, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said Pakistan was a close brother of China and it has long history of friendship which over the years has strengthened. He said, “China stood by Pakistan when India was trying to isolate us internationally.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said, “We are also celebrating seven decades of Sino-Pakistan relationship.”

He said Pakistan and China stand together to safeguard each other’s sovereignty, peace and stability, development of economy and advocating fundamental rights of the people.

Read More: China fully supports Pakistan on Kashmir’s issue: FM Qureshi

Earlier on August 10, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that China fully supported Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir.

Briefing the media about his China visit, FM Qureshi had said that Beijing extended its full support to Pakistan’s decision to go to United Nations Security Council against India’s recent move to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status through a presidential decree.

The foreign minister had said that he had conveyed Pakistan’s viewpoint on Kashmir during his meetings with Chinese leadership.

