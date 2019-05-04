Cartrunner woman gifted furnished home by UAE ambassador in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, H.E Hamd Ubaid Ibrahim on Saturday gifted a fully-furnished home to a fruit-seller woman in Islamabad’s Golrah area, ARY News reported.

Yasmeen’s plight captured public attention last year when footage of her selling fruits and vegetables on Islamabad streets went viral.

After her husband’s death, Yasmeen had taken up his cart and started earning a livelihood for her children, but due to non-payment of house rent, she was facing eviction.

She had appealed well-off people for shelter on which Ambassador Ibrahim had met with the woman and resolved to help her out.

On Saturday, the UAE Embassy in Islamabad handed over a completed, fully-furnished home to Yasmeen.

Speaking at this occasion, a jubilant Yasmeen thanked the ambassador, UAE government and ARY News for the home.

