Complete lockdown to be observed on Saturday, Sunday in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A two-day complete lockdown will be observed on Saturday and Sunday in the federal capital Islamabad in light of the decision taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on June 1, ARY News reported on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad said that a complete lockdown will be observed on weekend in the federal capital as all education, training institutions, seminaries and shrines will remain closed during the period.

A notification has been released regarding the imposition of lockdown measures which stated a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds of social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private.

It read that marriage halls, business centres, expo halls, restaurants (except takeaway or home delivery), parks, play areas, beauty parlours, cinemas, sporting tournaments indoor or outdoor and public processions will remain closed.

It added that ‘all businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are hereby allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines from 09:00 am to 06:00 pm Monday to Friday.’

اسلام آباد میں ہفتہ اور اتوار تمام مارکیٹس اور دفاتر بند رہیں گے ۔ جم ، پارلرز، درگاہیں ، ہالز، بزنس سینٹرز دوبارہ سے مکمل بند کر دئے گئے ہیں ۔ کھیلوں کے مقابلے اور لوگوں کے اکٹھ / اجتماع پر مکمل پابندی عائد رہے گی pic.twitter.com/gd9mOXLzy0 — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) June 5, 2020

However, some businesses will be allowed to be resumed amid the weekend lockdown including medical services, pharmacies, tire puncture shops, grocery shops, tandoors, courier services, fuel pumps, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts shops, printing press, call centres but with 50 per cent staff and no public dealing. Churches will also be allowed to open for 07:00 am to 05:00 pm.

Inter-city and inter-district public transport services will be resumed during the period.

Earlier on June 1, the federal and provincial governments had agreed on a recommended list for reopening the businesses and trade activities amid coronavirus crisis.

It was decided to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the virus spread. They had also agreed to devise a balanced policy to cope with the challenges of pandemic and economic stability.

Moreover, the premier had okayed the recommendation of railway minister and allowed to run 10 more trains. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had previously allowed running 30 trains before Eidul Fitr.

