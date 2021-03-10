Islamabad notifies new Covid restrictions, limits business timings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus amid fresh Covid wave which include mandatory face masks wearing, ban on indoor weddings, and work from home policy among others.

The capital administration said in a notification issued late Wednesday that fresh measures have been taken in line with the National Command and Control (NCOC) March 10 meeting which devised a nationwide policy to control Covid-19 spread in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

According to the notification, wearing of face masks at government and private offices and public places has been made compulsory and fine will also be imposed in case of violation.

The administration announced the continuation of smart lockdown policy in hotspot areas, early closure of trade centres till 10:00 pm and park till 6:00 pm.

The decision for allowing in-door meals and wedding ceremonies were withdrawn by the capital administration, however, out-door and take-away services will remain available for the nationals.

Cinemas and shrines will not be opened for visitors from March 15 following the latest decision.

A ban has been imposed on the gathering of more than 300 people in an outdoor event. The centre will review the restrictions on April 12.

