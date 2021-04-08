Islamabad reports 724 fresh Covid cases with 8.58pc infectivity rate

ISLAMABAD: At least 724 fresh cases have emerged in the past 24-hour period on Thursday in the federal capital territory, taking the infection rate to 8.58, ARY News reported.

The District Health Officer confirmed 8,433 cases were conducted in Islamabad in the past 24 hours until today which reported 724 Covid infections.

At present, the number of active cases in the federal territory stands at 11,872, however, 190 of the previously infected people have recovered from the virus as well, DHO said.

The DHO said Islamabad has the total tally of all virus cases to be 63,499 out of which 591 have suffered deaths owing to the global pandemic.

READ: Karachi accounts for 58pc of Sindh daily Covid cases

Separately today from Karachi’s Covid scene, in the midst of the pandemic, daily statistics in the Sindh province released today show at least 358 fresh cases have been reported in the 24-hours out of 9,392 cases conducted.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid briefing that daily deaths attributable to Covid stood at one today while 6,126 patients are under treatment at present.

The CM confirmed the 208 of all 358 cases reported today belong to Karachi.

