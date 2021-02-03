Islamabad admin launches massive crackdown on land mafia, five held        

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad district administration on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown against land mafia, ARY News reported.

According to sources, police have arrested at least five key land grabbers, including Ghauri Town’s Malik Raja Abdul Rehman and Raja Razi under Section 3 of MPO during the operation.

The sources said that the police have prepared a list of around 30 people who were involved in land grabbing in the federal capital.

Read More: Committee formed to launch crackdown against land mafia in Islamabad

Earlier on January 29, the Islamabad police, local administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) had formed a committee to launch crackdowns against land mafia.

A joint committee had been formed by Islamabad police, administration and CDA in order to initiate actions against land mafia. The committee had been tasked to take actions on a daily basis over the complaints against land mafia.

The committee members include Land Collector Kamran Cheema from the local administration and Superintendent Police (SP) Islamabad police Farhat Kazmi.

Comments

comments