IHC decides to entertain important petitions on off days

ISLAMABAD: High court issues official notification entailing decision to entertain important petitions on weekends, even on designated holidays, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The notification agreed upon by Chief Justice, Athar Minallah states that the petitions will be scrutinized by designated officers during off days of the court and can be forwarded to the chief justice if the matter is deemed of extreme importance or urgency.

The petitions may be submitted during normal working hours of the court.

Petitions related to three conditional matters will be entertained, which are as follows:

Petition pertaining to immediate, imminent threat of life. Liberty of a person owing to danger of life and limb. Any other petition which the Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court deems worthy of urgent hearing.

The notification carries contact details of all the focal personnel to file petitions along with the additional registrar of the Islamabad high court who may be contacted in case of emergency.

