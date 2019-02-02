Homeless woman abandoned by family moved to Islamabad shelter

ISLAMABAD: A homeless woman, who had been living in one of Islamabad’s parks in the bone-chilling cold since last several days, was moved to Panah Gar shelter for the homeless on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A citizen had tweeted about the woman, writing that she was living in Benazir Park of Islamabad’s G-9/3 sector since last four days along with a toddler.

The citizen, Chaudhry Zulqarnain, had tagged Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Ali Awan, PTI’s MNA from NA-53, a national constituency of Islamabad.

Taking notice of it, Awan directed the district authorities to move the homeless woman and her child, who were several-days hungry, to the Panah Gah shelter.

The mother and child were allocated a separate room, bedding and food immediately upon their arrival at the shelter.

It was learnt that the woman had been divorced by her husband and disowned by her family, due to which she was forced to live on the streets.

Mr Awan later tweeted that he had directed the Deputy Commissioner to monitor her relocation personally.

Last week, Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler had visited the Panah Gah shelter for homeless and had shared a meal with the homeless.

He admired the dedication of the staff but said he was sad to see how so many people lacked the means to afford food.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Dec 26 last year, had inaugurated the newly established shelter home in Islamabad for the homeless people.

Shelters for homeless and housing for low-income groups are among the top agendas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government). Apart from Islamabad, shelter homes have also been established in Lahore and Peshawar.

