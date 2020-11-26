192 health professionals at Islamabad hospital test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As many as 192 health professionals at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to the details, 124 doctors and 38 nurses at the hospital have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 since the second wave of the coronavirus hit the country.

Sources said that 30 paramedic and non-medical staff members also contracted the COVID-19 during the past two weeks. All of the infected hospital employees were currently in quarantine, the sources added.

Earlier on November 25, Islamabad’s largest government hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), had announced limiting its medical services for patients due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic during its second wave in the country.

The hospital’s spokesperson had said in a statement that the central outpatient department (OPD) service had been closed except the OPDs of gynaecology and children section. Dr Waseem Khawaja had added that the emergency section of the hospital would be fully functional amid the current situation.

The decision for the closure of OPD service had been made in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases and surgeries will only be conducted in an emergency case.

