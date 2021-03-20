Islamabad’s Covid spread rate alarmingly jumps to 8.79pc weekly

ISLAMABAD: The number of Covid cases in the federal capital has on Saturday recorded an incremental surge with the health department citing an alarming 8.79 per cent weekly rate of viral spread, ARY News reported.

Just a few months back, in early January the weekly viral spread rate was about 1.57 pc, said the District Health Officer of Islamabad. However, this changed in the coming week with an upward trend to stand at 2.47 pc.

Health authorities share concern over the unbridled upward trends in the global pandemic’s local spread.

READ: PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive, confirms Dr Faisal

Also to emerge earlier today from the federal capital, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has tested COVID-19 positive, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, NCOC head Asad Umar said that the premier is perfectly fine and he was infected with the virus before receiving the COVID vaccine jab. Replying to a query he said that the UK variant of the COVID-19 is spreading sharply and urged the masses to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

