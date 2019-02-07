ISLAMABAD: Islamabad district court buildings are in highly-dilapidated condition and may collapse anytime causing loss to human life and material, said a district judges report.

According to the report submitted in Islamabad High Court, the Islamabad district courts, or Islamabad Kachehri buildings were on the verge of collapse and dangerous for residential purpose.

Cracks after the earthquake could be seen on the walls of the building, the report said, adding that the dilapidated buildings may cause human crises in future.

It was revealed in the report that some portions of the district courts were on rent. The report said that 60 courts were working at the Islamabad Kachehri and some of them were without toilets.

The report held governments responsible for dilapidated condition of the Islamabad Kachehri as they did not take measures to repair the courts’ buildings for last 10 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad District Court, houses of judges, offices of district administration and police and chambers of lawyers are established in the building.

Earlier, the visitors had been expressing their grave concerns over the poor sanitary condition, infrastructural and lack of facilities at the Islamabad District Courts.

