No, this is not an Islamabad mansion belonging to PM Imran Khan

A photo of a large mansion has been shared hundreds of times in Facebook and Twitter posts that claim it is “Imran Khan’s house in Bani Gala”.

The claim is false; the image does not show the prime minister’s private residence in Bani Gala ; it shows an estate in the US which belonged to late shoe designer Vince Camuto.

Multiple posts, for example this one published to Facebook on May 28, 2019, and shared more than 100 times since, contains an image showing a huge mansion labelled in English as “Imran Khan’s house in Bani Gala”.

Below is a screenshot of the misleading Facebook post:

The image also includes text in Urdu that translates as: “Pakistan is the only country in the world where those who donate money live in a 2 marla house, while the one who takes donations lives in 400 kanal palace.”

A reverse image search on Google found that the property is located in The Hamptons, a wealthy part of Long Island in the US state of New York, and belonged to late shoe designer Vince Camuto.

Here is a screenshot of this photo gallery of the property published on the website of Forbes magazine, which contains the same photo used in the misleading Facebook post and tweet:

“The late shoe designer Vince Camuto’s Water Mill, N.Y., estate is hitting the market at $72 million,” says the description of the photo in the Forbes report.

The photo is dated 2013 and credited to “AERIAL AESTHETICS &/OR BRUNO R. SCHRECK”.

Here is another report on the property published by CNBC on May 31, 2017, which also contains video and photos that match the image in the misleading Facebook posts.

Below is a screenshot comparison of photos of the mansion in Forbes photo gallery (L) and in the misleading Facebook post (R):

