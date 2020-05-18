Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz moves court against his suspension

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz on Monday challenged his suspension in the Islamabad High court (IHC), ARY News reported.

Sheikh Anser Aziz has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging his suspension by the federal government.

In the application before the court, Islamabad mayor pleaded before the court to suspend the interior ministry order and restore him to the position of mayor.

Aziz is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.

The federal government on Sunday suspended Islamabad’s first elected mayor Anser Aziz, for a period of 90 days over corruption allegations.

The Local Government Commission (LGC) had recommended suspending Sheikh Anser Aziz on account of miss use of powers.

An important meeting of the LGC was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

During the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the mayor of Islamabad.

After the commission members’ voting, chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the Aziz to the interior ministry.

