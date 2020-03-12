Islamabad municipal officials blamed for Rs 40bn corruption in tax money

ISLAMABAD: Municipal authorities in Islamabad are blamed for their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs 40 billion in terms of tax collection amount, ARY NEWS reported.

It was revealed during the Local Government Commission meeting held in the federal capital with PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan in the chair.

The meeting found that the municipal officials from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Directorate of the Municipal Administration (DMA) was involved in embezzlement in the tax collection amount.

The irregularity was reported in tax collection from mobile towers, advertisement signboards and cattle market.

The chairman of the local commission formed a two member body to probe the alleged corruption that would submit its report within three weeks.

The report will also be forwarded to the Prime Minister Imran Khan after approval from the commission. The chairman Ali Nawaz Awan expressed annoyance over absence of a file maintaining purchase record of a cleaning machinery, given to MCI as a gift from Japanese authorities.

“The arrival of machinery is facing a delay owing to an approval from the MCI authorities,” he said and directed to preset complete file of the machinery worth upto Rs 500 million, by tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 07, the federal government formed Local Government Commission for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The interior ministry issued a notification for the formation of a Local Government Commission following the approval of the federal cabinet.

According to the notification, the commission will be comprised of nine members with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan as head of the body. All the members will assume charge for five years.

The commission will include two MNAs and senators from the ruling party and the opposition, including MNA Khurram Nawaz and Senator Seemi Ezdi from the PTI and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed from the opposition and technocrats Ali Bokhari and Tayyaba Ibrahim along with a 19-Grade Officer will be a part of the commission. The district’s Finance Committee Director has also been commissioned as the secretary.

The commission is a requirement under the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015 and it will prepare plans for the local government of Islamabad.

