Covid-19: NHS demands funds to set up isolation centres in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Islamabad, the National Health Services (NHS) has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking funds to the tune of Rs590 million for setting up more isolation centres in the capital, official sources said on Monday.

The NHS said as many as 150 more isolation beds are required to cope with the influx of increasing Covid-19 patients and demanded that the government release funds for establishment of isolation centres.

Also Read: NCOC finalises recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

The letter stated that the bed capacity of Islamabad’s Isolation Hospital needs to be enhanced from 50 beds to 100, for which a sum of Rs540 million is needed. In addition, an isolation ward will be set up at the Federal General Hospital (FGH) with a 100-bed capacity, it added.

It underscored the need for improving health facilities at the FGH with procurement of essential medical equipment. The NHS demanded that the government provide an amount of Rs53 million for the purpose.

Also Read: Smart lockdown imposed at 5,082 spots across country, NCOC told

It called upon the prime minister to forward a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval of the technical grant.

Comments

comments