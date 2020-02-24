Section 144 imposed in Islamabad owing to Pakistan Day preparations  

ISLAMABAD: The district administration in Islamabad on Monday imposed section 144 in the federal capital aimed at finalizing arrangements for observing Pakistan Day on March 23, ARY NEWS reported.

The imposition will cause a ban on 10 different activities within the limits of the federal city including kite-flying, public gatherings and corner meetings.

The authorities also banned wall-chalking, advertisement of the unregistered housing schemes, distribution of handbills and pamphlets. It also barred activities including use of loudspeakers and amplifiers and sale and purchase of firework items.

A complete ban on sale of toy gun, cassette player and sound system was also imposed along with the stone crushing and pigeon fancying in the federal capital owing to Pakistan Day celebrations.

Anyone found violating the imposition of ban would be held and booked under the relevant law.

The Pakistan Day was observed in the country last year with a grand military parade at Parade Ground near Shakarparian in Islamabad being the highlight of the day. The parade commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran after which the national anthem was played. President Dr Arif Alvi inspected the parade from a jeep.

The guest of honour at this year’s parade was Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and others attended the parade.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan led a fly-past as a salute to the chief guest. After which a formation of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force performed aerobatic skills, followed by formations of F-7PG and Mirage fighter aircraft.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Pakistan Rangers, Mujahid Battalion, Tri Services Lady Officers, Special Services Group (SSG) and others held a march-past while observing the Pakistan Day.

