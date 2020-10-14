Web Analytics
Police begin air patrolling for first time via drone technology

ISLAMABAD: Police have set out to begin on Wednesday the capital territory surveillance with drone cameras in its air-patrolling bid, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Waqaruddin Syed said that new surveillance technology will aid the capacity of ICT police in monitoring the capital city.

He said in a tweet earlier today that it is time first time for any city in Pakistan to employ drones for patrolling and announced that ICT police have delegated an entire unit to for the purpose by name of Police Air Patrolling Unit.

DIG Operation Syed noted that the drones will be helpful for the police in pursuing people getting lost over the tracks.


In a separate tweet by capital city police, underscoring the effectiveness of drone technology, it said air patrolling unit monitored entire labour union protest scheduled on D-Chowk for today. He said he supervised the unit as they monitored the protest on D-Chowk.

He asserted it is for the first time in history that air patrolling unit of federal police monitored a staged protest.

