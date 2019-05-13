Islamabad Police arrest three drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in drug peddling in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Islamabad Police have launched crackdown on drug peddlers in the federal capital. Police of Bhara Kahu, Lohi Bhair and Secretariat police station carried out raids.

Police said 2280 gm cannabis and 262 gm heroin were recovered from possession of the arrested suspects.

A case has been registered against the suspects.

On May 12, police had arrested six suspects allegedly involved in drug peddling in Lahore.

Hadyara Police had said those arrested include Abdul Ghaffar, Zahid, Ahsan, Ishtiaq, Imran and Khalil. They had said 50 litre wine and more than four kilogram cannabis were recovered from possession of the suspects.

In a separate raid, Hadyara Police had arrested two suspects for possession of illegal weapons.

On April 30, a group of drug peddlers had attacked a police team and snatched their official weapons in Lahore.

Sources had said that the incident took place at Shah Jamal, Ichra area of Lahore, where the police team raided to arrest drug peddlers. Upon seeing the police, the drug peddlers had attacked the cops and snatched their official weapons.

In the footage available with the ARY News, drug peddlers could be seen chasing and aiming at the police officials in a broad daylight on a street with an automatic gun, snatched from the police officials.

