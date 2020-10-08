Islamabad police arrest accused who killed girl for resisting rape bid

ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of an 11-year-old girl, who was killed while resisting a rape bid in Bari Imam area of Islamabad and arrested three accused, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the case was jointly solved by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Secretariat police station in Islamabad.

Those arrested for the heinous act were also residents of Bari Imam and have been identified as Khursheed, Shahsawar, and Hammad Naqvi.

According to the details unearthed during the probe, the accused tried to rape the 11-year-old girl and killed her after facing stiff resistance. “They tried to portray the entire incident as a suicide bid from the girl and hanged her body in the room,” the police found.

The police said that one of the accused, Khursheed, already has a criminal record and has confessed before the investigators that they had to kill the girl after she started yelling in a bid to foil the rape attempt.

On August 10, police claimed to have arrested three suspects for allegedly raping two women during a robbery in Islamabad.

According to the police, a gang of six people had entered a house in Lohi Bhair area of Islamabad and raped two women after overpowering all the family members a few days back.

The unidentified suspects had also taken away Rs100,000 cash, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables from the house located in Sher Dhamial.

After registering the FIR, the police started an investigation into the robbery-cum-rape case. The police arrested three of the suspects with the help of the latest technology.

A police official said that the suspects were identified as Rasib, Imran and Adil Kousar. He maintained that the police were conducting raids to arrest the other suspects involved in the case.

