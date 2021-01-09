Islamabad police arrest four ‘muggers’, Sheikh Rasheed lauds action

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended four muggers after an encounter with them in sector G-6/2 in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while narrating the entire episode which led to the arrests said that the dacoits took cover in a home when police were informed regarding their presence.

“The personnel of the Islamabad police surrounded the house, which led to an exchange of fire between the two sides,” they said adding that later all four of the muggers handed them over to police after being assured regarding their safety.

Lauding the police force over the action, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the Islamabad police took a timely action against the accused.

“The arrested accused hails from South Punjab and the authorities are checking their criminal record,” the interior minister said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the government would not tolerate any negligence from the security authorities in safeguarding the lives and properties of the public.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police have come under fire over killing a youngster, Osama Satti in an alleged police encounter after allegedly refused to stop at a police check-point.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death.

The body was shifted to the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

