IG Islamabad orders special security measures during Eid days

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police has directed to make special security arrangements in the federal capital during Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Islamabad police spokesperson said that more than 1700 police officers and personnel were deployed across the federal capital for the security of different trade centres and markets.

The deployments were made to maintain law and order besides controlling flow of traffic during the religious festival.

The elements attempting to deteriorate peace situation will not be tolerated and strict action would be taken by the police department, spokesperson added.

Islamabad police will initiate a crackdown against one-wheeling. Moreover, Islamabad police will also ensure full coordination with district administration during the festival.

Earlier in the day, Paramilitary Rangers also finalised arrangements to ensure security and law and order in Karachi during Eid days.

Read More: Moon sighted, Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated across Pakistan tomorrow

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers has said that the paramilitary force has finalized security arrangements for Eid ul Fitr and no one will be allowed to receive Fitrana by force.

Security will be ensured for congregations of Eid prayers at mosques, Imambargahs and other prayer places, the rangers spokesman further said.

The Rangers personnel will be deployed at the roads and highways of the city, while snap checking, mobile patrolling and patrolling of motorbike riding contingents have been stepped up, the statement said.

Carrying arms and aerial firing will not be allowed at any cost during the Eid days, Rangers spokesperson said. The law enforcement agencies will take action against the people involved in violation of the law.

The law enforcement agencies will not permit any person or institution to collect Fitrana by force from general public, spokesman said.

The spokesman urged general public to help security agencies to curb any incident of terrorism during Eid days and inform immediately about any suspect person or activity to the Rangers helpline.

Comments

comments