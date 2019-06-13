Islamabad police prepares security plan following lawyers’ protests

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police department has finalised special security plan in view of demonstration to be organised by lawyers on Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, 1300 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order situation.

While intensifying the security measures of the federal capital, the local administration suspended entry of unauthorised persons in the Red Zone. Personnel of Rangers and traffic police will also be deployed in the sensitive zone.

More than 700 security officials will perform duties around the Supreme Court (SC), whereas, the lawyers with passes will be allowed to enter into the apex court’s building.

As per security plan, the protesting lawyers will not be allowed to block route of the entry point of SC judges while one track of the road outside SC will be closed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Bar Council President Amanullah Kunrani had called on strike in the wake of hearing of references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and a high court judge on Friday (June 14).

However, Lawyers’ Action Committee (LAC) had elucidated on June 12 that it has nothing to do with the strike called on by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

“No one is above the law, everyone is accountable”, the leaders of the lawyers’ action committee said while addressing a presser in Lahore.

According to Article 209 of the Constitution, judges could also be held accountable, the lawyers stated.

