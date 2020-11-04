Islamabad police witness major shake-up as 15 top cops replaced

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle for Islamabad police on Wednesday, as many as 15 top cops in the capital including DIGs, AIGs and SSPs have been replaced from their posts, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, 15 top cops of the capital city were removed from their posts today.

The services of four cops including DIG Bilal Siddiq, SSP Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Zulfiqar Hameed, and Muhammad Saeed were handed over to the Balochistan province while DIG Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Humayun Bashir Tarar and Shaukat Abbas were directed to report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

DIG Akhtar Abbas was appointed as Joint Secretary Human Rights Division while DIG Mansoor Ul Haq Rana was posted as deputy secretary State and Frontier Region division.

Additional IG B. A. Nasir was posted as senior joint secretary Railways division while DIG (FC) Abdul Jabbar was directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Furthermore, the services of DIG Muhammad Inkisar Khan Afghan and Captain (retd) Tahir Ayub Khan were handed over to the Frontier Corps (FC) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) respectively.

Before a shake-up in the police setup in Islamabad, the Lahore police also witnessed a major reshuffle after IG Punjab Inam Ghani assumed his charge.

The reshuffle included the appointments and transfers of five Additional Inspector Generals (AIGs) in the province.

The changes included the appointment of Azhar Hameed Khokhar as AIG Establishment, Ghulam Rasool Zahid of the Punjab police as AIG of Internal Police Accountability Branch (IAB), Shahid Hanif as AIG Punjab Highway, Kanwar Shahrukh as AIG Training and Sahibzada Muhammad Shahzad Sultan given charge of AIG Operations Punjab.

Comments

comments