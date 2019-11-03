Islamabad private schools to remain open tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: All Private School Association has announced to reopen all private schools in Islamabad from tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Secretary All Private School Association Abdul Waheed Khan said that all private schools in Islamabad, which were closed on Thursday in view of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March, now will remain open on Monday.

He, however, said that in case of any untoward incident, the Private School Association will reconsider the decision after analyzing the scenario.

Read More: Will facilitate Azadi March’s welcome, farewell: Aviation Minister

It must be noted that all Private School Association had announced to keep all private schools closed on Thursday in the view of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March approaching the federal capital.

Secretary All Private School Association Abdul Waheed Khan said any untoward incident may take place due to the sit-in, considering this situation, all private schools will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

The participants and organizers of Azadi March are currently in Islamabad and protesting for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments