Islamabad administration release protesting teachers after successful talks   

teachers protest, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Local administration in Islamabad on Saturday announced to release teachers arrested over protesting for their permanent jobs in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.   

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat while announcing the release of the teachers said that they have invited the representatives of teachers to the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi for talks.


“We will hold a meeting with the representatives of the teachers at the commissioner’s office,” he said.

He also shared a video of the Bara Kahu road in Islamabad, showing a smooth flow of traffic on the road after the protestors were dispersed.

In another video, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad could be seen negotiating with the protesting teachers.


He assured them that staging a protest in a peaceful manner was their right, however, blocking main thoroughfares that led to traffic nuisance was against the basic norms of the society.

Read More: Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers in Karachi

After failed talks earlier, in the day, the police arrested dozens of protesting teachers, who were demanding of the government to make them permanent from contract-basis.

