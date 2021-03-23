Islamabad reports 559 fresh Covid cases today with 3 new deaths

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital of Pakistan records 559 fresh Covid cases in the city in a 24-hour period on Tuesday taking the daily infection rate to 10.95, ARY News reported.

The total cases with new ones reported today in Islamabad now stand at 52,676.

On the other hand, after three new deaths reproted today in the capital territory, 548 is its total casualties attributed to the global pandemic.

The district health officer (DHO) of Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia told the media that currently 57 per cent of all ventilators and 51 pc of all oxygen beds in the capital city are being used to treat patients suffering from Covid and related complications.

READ ALSO: Six more health workers test COVID-19 positive in Islamabad

It may be noted that the novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading in Islamabad as six frontline health workers have also tested positive earlier today.

Six health workers of the Islamabad District Health Office, whose names were not disclosed have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus.

According to the DHO Islamabad, the infected staff is currently in self-isolation.

On Saturday, the number of Covid cases in the federal capital had recorded an incremental surge with the health department citing an alarming 8.79 pc weekly rate of viral spread.

Comments

comments